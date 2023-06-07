Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Trading Up 6.1%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) shares were up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $29.58. Approximately 3,794,895 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,499,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% during the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

