SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Acquired by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.70. 34,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,124. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.66. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

