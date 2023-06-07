SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,597 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $34.42. 897,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,154. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $37.09.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

