SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90 billion-$10.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.04 billion.

SpartanNash Stock Up 2.4 %

SPTN stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $804.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPTN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SpartanNash by 227.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Further Reading

