S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Reduced by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 928,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,947 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $311,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,191 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,029,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,031,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $375.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,631. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.98 and its 200-day moving average is $352.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

