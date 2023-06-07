Southport Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 5.5% of Southport Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,102 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 397.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 34,936 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 27,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,369,000 after buying an additional 283,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.30. 1,264,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,958. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.71. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

