Southport Management L.L.C. Sells 1,500 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Southport Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 9.6% of Southport Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Southport Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.06. 587,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

