Sourceless Trading 45% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 44.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $852.12 million and $446.94 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 45% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02800128 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $101.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

