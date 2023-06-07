Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Trading Up 0.8%

Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Sound Equity Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00.

About Sound Equity Income ETF

The Sound Equity Income ETF (DIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. DIVY was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Tidal.

