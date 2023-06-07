Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Joanna Coles Sells 905 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $13,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $19,367.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $17,638.45.

Shares of Sonos stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,654,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,376. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -94.41, a P/E/G ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49.

SONO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sonos from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sonos by 30.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,289 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sonos by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sonos by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 201,273 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

