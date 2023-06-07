Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $173.70 and last traded at $174.02. Approximately 2,899,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 5,855,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.22.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.
The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Snowflake by 13.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 14.2% in the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 1.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 52.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 515,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
