Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $173.70 and last traded at $174.02. Approximately 2,899,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 5,855,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 240,684 shares of company stock valued at $34,517,265 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Snowflake by 13.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 14.2% in the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 1.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 52.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 515,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.