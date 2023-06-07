Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Sets New 12-Month High at $268.00

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $268.00 and last traded at $267.55, with a volume of 52307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $262.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SNA. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.57.

Snap-on Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.72.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 37.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,186 shares of company stock worth $19,268,047 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

