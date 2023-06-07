Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) to Issue GBX 1.40 Dividend

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Smiths News Stock Performance

Shares of Smiths News stock opened at GBX 53.84 ($0.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.78. Smiths News has a 52 week low of GBX 27 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 59.80 ($0.74).

About Smiths News

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions.

