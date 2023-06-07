Smith Moore & CO. Sells 7,320 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,057,000 after buying an additional 1,695,387 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,346,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,544,000 after acquiring an additional 916,427 shares during the last quarter. Lwmg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,488,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,636,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,831,000 after buying an additional 905,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DGRO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 994,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,453. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

