Smith Moore & CO. Sells 556 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:BMY traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $65.07. 3,848,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,055,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.00.
Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
