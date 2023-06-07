Smith Moore & CO. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 454,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after buying an additional 125,349 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,787,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,115,000 after buying an additional 118,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.91. 408,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,248. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

