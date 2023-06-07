Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 267 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 3.6% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $26,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,386,000 after acquiring an additional 115,489 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $469.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,431. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $499.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

