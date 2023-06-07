Smith Moore & CO. Invests $1.94 Million in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,263,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,726. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.33 and a 1 year high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

