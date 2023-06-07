Smith Moore & CO. Increases Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSTZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $195,000.

Shares of BSTZ stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 171,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,709. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1613 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

