Smith Moore & CO. Has $2.66 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truefg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VUG traded down $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,406. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $273.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

