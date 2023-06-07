Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.98. 672,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,838. The stock has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $266.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.35 and a 200 day moving average of $234.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

