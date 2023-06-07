Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $458,000. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,300,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,171,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,937,000 after buying an additional 101,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,776. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.38. The firm has a market cap of $144.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.