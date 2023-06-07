Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Trading Down 5%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.92 and last traded at $49.10. 2,051,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,292,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Smartsheet Stock Down 5.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $212.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.08 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $379,898.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,430 shares of company stock worth $1,115,359. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Smartsheet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

