Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $943-948 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $945.96 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.07-0.08 EPS.

Smartsheet Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,685,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,190. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $212.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.08 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.06.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at $881,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,430 shares of company stock worth $1,115,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

