Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 46463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Small Pharma Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$22.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.
Small Pharma Company Profile
Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
