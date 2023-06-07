Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Shares of SNBR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.30. 1,209,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,671. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $428.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.83. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $50.61.

Institutional Trading of Sleep Number

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $526.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.11 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 23.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 297.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 153.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

