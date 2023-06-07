Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Trading Down 2.2%

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.56. 13,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 184,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKWD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $26,911,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,417,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,214,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,974,000.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

