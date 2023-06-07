Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 on June 29th

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, June 9th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

TSE SVM traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.28. 104,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,874. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.74 and a 1-year high of C$5.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$757.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

