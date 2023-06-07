Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €157.28 ($169.12) and last traded at €158.52 ($170.45). Approximately 804,600 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €159.28 ($171.27).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is €151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €147.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

