Siacoin (SC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $161.66 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $161.66 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,503.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00334812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013244 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.55 or 0.00545556 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00064147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.99 or 0.00418910 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003765 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,332,962,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

