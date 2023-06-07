Seth A. Ravin Sells 21,234 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 21,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $90,881.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rimini Street Stock Performance

Rimini Street stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. 387,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,684. The stock has a market cap of $391.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.91. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.34 million. Rimini Street had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rimini Street

About Rimini Street

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at $295,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rimini Street by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rimini Street by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 79,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 28.2% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 896,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 197,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.