Seth A. Ravin Sells 21,234 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 21,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $90,881.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Rimini Street stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. 387,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,684. The stock has a market cap of $391.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.91. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22.
Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.34 million. Rimini Street had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.
