Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $12.81

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.81, but opened at $13.43. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 501,601 shares.
Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77.
Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Sendas Distribuidora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora
About Sendas Distribuidora
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI)
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries, Again
- The Dave & Buster’s Rebound Is Still In PLAY
- Apple Partnership Strengthens Unity Software’s Investment Appeal
- Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here’s Why
- Don’t Overlook Hidden Gem Kinsale As Rallies To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.