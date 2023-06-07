Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $12.81

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.81, but opened at $13.43. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 501,601 shares.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Sendas Distribuidora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

About Sendas Distribuidora

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 39.2% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 140,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 39,628 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. 4.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

