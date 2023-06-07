Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SRE. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE SRE traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.21. 882,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,762. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.44. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 567.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

