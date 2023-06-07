Seeyond Trims Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Seeyond trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,410 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,790 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,974,000 after acquiring an additional 173,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,185,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FE. Mizuho lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.