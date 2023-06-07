Seeyond Sells 988 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Seeyond decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Equinix were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Equinix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equinix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total value of $281,536.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,023.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total transaction of $281,536.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,852 shares of company stock valued at $13,568,313. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $737.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $762.69. The stock has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $719.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $702.66.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.11.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

