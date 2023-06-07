Seeyond Sells 3,889 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Seeyond reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $115.61. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.96.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.72.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,652 shares of company stock worth $10,596,626. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

