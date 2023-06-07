Seeyond Sells 2,664 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 744,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,398,000 after purchasing an additional 97,965 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 868,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,262,000 after purchasing an additional 385,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $7,274,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $115.14 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.15.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

