Seeyond Sells 194 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Seeyond trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.53 and a 200 day moving average of $109.13. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.