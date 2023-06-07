Seeyond Sells 1,516 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Seeyond reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $459.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $515.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $480.36 and a 200-day moving average of $465.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.