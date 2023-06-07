Seeyond Reduces Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Seeyond lowered its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in DaVita by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in DaVita by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,385,451.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,933 shares of company stock worth $3,829,657. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.88.

DVA stock opened at $99.28 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.17.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

