Seeyond Increases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,985 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

NYSE:CFG opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

