Seeyond Increases Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

About Essential Utilities



Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

