Seeyond Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Pool by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 33,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pool by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,689,000 after acquiring an additional 29,768 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $336.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.91 and a 200-day moving average of $341.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

