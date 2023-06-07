Seeyond Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Seeyond cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $109.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.99. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

