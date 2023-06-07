Seeyond Buys 1,256 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Seeyond raised its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 803,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,553,000 after purchasing an additional 437,083 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,682 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 206,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after purchasing an additional 142,175 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 20,440.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 111,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,552,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,700,000 after purchasing an additional 110,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.38.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $235.98 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $286.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.37 and a 200 day moving average of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

