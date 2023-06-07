Secret One Day Volume Reaches $2,421.29 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $11.35 million and approximately $2,421.29 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00122828 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00050708 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00037521 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00019060 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003752 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000456 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00390815 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,995.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

