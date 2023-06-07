SCWorx (WORX) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SCWorx to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SCWorx and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get SCWorx alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 160 837 1836 53 2.62

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 23.93%. Given SCWorx’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

11.0% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of SCWorx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SCWorx and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.04 million -$1.85 million -1.63 SCWorx Competitors $4.73 billion $155.44 million 20.69

SCWorx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -135.19% -43.34% -20.86%

Volatility & Risk

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s competitors have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SCWorx competitors beat SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About SCWorx

(Get Rating)

SCWorx Corp. engages in the development of software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability, and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.