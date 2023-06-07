Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Science Applications International updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.20 EPS.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $103.20 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $83.68 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.47.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

See Also

