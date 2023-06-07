Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,765,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608,202 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $2,988,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,307,000 after purchasing an additional 237,593 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,840,000 after buying an additional 93,620 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,166,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,703,000 after buying an additional 621,651 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,691,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.