Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 379,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,791 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 12.7% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $17,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,686. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $51.23.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

